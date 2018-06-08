BBC Sport - 'It's all about getting more girls playing and staying in tennis'

'It's all about getting more girls playing and staying in tennis'

Judy Murray calls on women in Scotland to become role models in their communities and be part of a UK-wide drive to inspire more girls to play tennis.

The former Fed Cup captain was in Galashiels on Friday on behalf of 'She Rallies', an initiative established two years ago to help increase the number of female players and coaches in Britain.

Report from BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin.

