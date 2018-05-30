BBC Sport - Europe's best mountain bikers heading to Scotland

Europe's best mountain bikers heading to Scotland

British mountain bike champion Grant Ferguson says some of the best riders in the world will be in his native Scotland this summer for the Glasgow 2018 euros.

Mountain-biking is one of six sports being hosted in the city as part of the inaugural European championships and the newly upgraded Cathkin Braes course will, according to Ferguson, give even the most skilled riders a tough test.

Ferguson himself must qualify first but tells BBC Scotland's Kheredine Idessane that it's something he's desperate to do.

