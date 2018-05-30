BBC Sport - Kilmarnock can challenge for title - Billy Bowie
Kilmarnock can challenge for title - Billy Bowie
Billy Bowie believes Kilmarnock can mount a challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.
The Rugby Park director says the team can build on this season's fifth placed finish under manager Steve Clarke.
"We've got to be modest," he said.
"It'd be great if we could do it next year but who knows. We've really just got to see when the players come back how we play and how the other teams have fared up".
