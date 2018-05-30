BBC Sport - Players 'embraced' Peru atmosphere - McLeish
Players 'embraced' Peru atmosphere - McLeish
- From the section Scotland
Manager Alex McLeish praised Scotland's seven debutants for coping with the atmosphere and the conditions in a 2-0 defeat to Peru.
The Estadio Nacional de Lima was noisy as the home fans delivered a World Cup send-off to the players, while the temperature was stifling.
McLeish started with four new caps, while three more came off the bench.
"I'm proud of the mentality they showed in a cauldron of a place," he told BBC Scotland, "They embraced it."
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired