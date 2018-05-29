BBC Sport - Scotland fans excited by Peru trip

Scotland fans excited by Peru trip

Travelling supporters tell BBC Scotland why they are excited to be in Peru for Scotland's first summer friendly. The Scots famously lost to Peru at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina and the two nations have met just once since.

Watch Peru v Scotland on TV & BBC Sport website (from 01:45 BST)

