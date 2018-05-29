BBC Sport - Scotland fans excited by Peru trip
Scotland fans excited by Peru trip
- From the section Scotland
Travelling supporters tell BBC Scotland why they are excited to be in Peru for Scotland's first summer friendly. The Scots famously lost to Peru at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina and the two nations have met just once since.
Watch Peru v Scotland on TV & BBC Sport website (from 01:45 BST)
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired