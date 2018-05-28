'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Scott McTominay says it was a 'simple and easy' decision to pledge his international future to Scotland after a visit from manager Alex McLeish.

McTominay says McLeish's trip to Manchester United's training ground to convince him to choose Scotland over England was "special".

The United midfielder could win his second cap against Peru on Tuesday.

"It was a relatively simple and easy decision for me because, growing up, my dad was at every single game with my mum and my dad is Scottish and my grandfather as well," he explained.