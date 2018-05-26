Shinty: Lovat go joint-top as Kinlochshiel suffer first defeat in eight

Kingussie overcame Lochaber to pick up vital Marine Harvest Premiership points

Newtonmore ended league leaders Kinlochshiel's seven-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 Marine Harvest Premiership victory at Balmacara.

Lovat capitalised to move level on points with Shiel at the league summit after a 3-0 win over Caberfeidh at Kiltarlity.

Skye at last got their first points of the season, beating Glenurquhart 3-2 at home.

Kingussie clawed their way clear of the bottom group when they overcame Lochaber 4-3 at the Dell.

The big south derby at Mossfield Park produced a 1-1 draw between Oban Camanachd and Kyles.

Iain Robinson got an early breakthrough for Newtonmore and Evan Menzies made it 2-0. John MacRae narrowed the deficit before half-time but the second 45 minutes produced no further goals.

The two sides meet again in the MacTavish Cup final on 16 June.

In Kiltarlity, Marc MacLachlan got one for Lovat at each end of the first half before Greg Matheson put the game beyond Caberfeidh midway through the second.

Half-time was beckoning without a goal in Portree until Skye's Jordan Murchison struck and he quickly got a second before completing his hat-trick after the break. James MacPherson responded for Glen with a penalty at 2-0, and with another shot from the spot late on, but the island side held on to break their points duck.

Roddy Young got an opener for Kingussie but, 10 minutes into the game, it was 2-1 to Lochaber following strikes from Shaun Nicholson and Connor Sweeney. Danny Delaney put Lochaber further ahead soon after, but Fraser Munro made a vital response for Kingussie just before half-time. Young, with his second, and Ruaraidh Anderson then swung the game Kingussie's way in the second half.

Robbie MacLeod put visitors Kyles ahead early in Oban and there was an hour on the clock before Scott MacMillan scored Camanachd's equaliser.

Lovat's victory draws them level with Kinlochshiel, who remain top only by a goal difference advantage of four, with both clubs having played eight games. Newtonmore and Kyles are three points adrift.

Skye remain bottom but are now only a single point behind Glenurquhart, who have played two games more.

Kilmallie, 14-0 winners in the Camanachd Cup at Ballachulish two weeks earlier, were shocked when the same opponents, and with the venues reversed, scored an early opener from Lorne Brown in the quarter-finals of the Balliemore Cup. However, four different players, including Liam MacDonald with a brace, contributed to an eventual 5-1 win for Kilmallie.

Holders of this Scottish intermediate championship Fort William progressed 3-1 away to Oban Celtic, Victor Smith scoring two. Beauly, spearheaded by a double from Sean Stewart, prevailed 4-1 at Glengarry.