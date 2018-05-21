BBC Sport - Goal from kick-off: Stunning start to U14s Scottish Cup final

'They're not going to shoot directly from kick off, are they?'

"They're not going to shoot directly from kick off, are they?" Spartans stun St Andrew's BC in the U14s Scottish Cup final with an audacious attempt at goal.

Footage courtesy of the Scottish Youth Football Association.

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

