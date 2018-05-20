BBC Sport - A strong Rangers can only benefit Celtic - Martin O'Neill
Strong Rangers will benefit Celtic - O'Neill
- From the section Scotland
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says a strong Rangers can only benefit Celtic. Former Parkhead boss O'Neill was speaking after Scott Brown's testimonial, where Celtic and Republic of Ireland drew 2-2.
