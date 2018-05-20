BBC Sport - Celtic revel in victory celebrations
Celtic revel in victory celebrations
- From the section Scotland
Eilidh Barbour is on the Celtic bus as the club parade the three domestic trophies they have won two seasons in a row. Players and coach John Kennedy share their thoughts and manager Brendan Rodgers addresses supporters.
