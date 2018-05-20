BBC Sport - Celtic revel in victory celebrations

Celtic revel in victory celebrations

Eilidh Barbour is on the Celtic bus as the club parade the three domestic trophies they have won two seasons in a row. Players and coach John Kennedy share their thoughts and manager Brendan Rodgers addresses supporters.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH: Celtic beat Motherwell in Scottish Cup final

WATCH: Celtic fans soak up Double Treble parade

Top videos

Video

Celtic revel in victory celebrations

Video

World Cup countdown: Van Persie's perfect header - 2014

Video

The Final

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Video

Highlights: Celtic 2-0 Motherwell

Video

Motty - The Man Behind the Sheepskin

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: WSL's best goals of the season

Video

Hazard penalty gives Chelsea victory in FA Cup final

Video

I will respect Chelsea's decision on my future - Conte

Video

Manchester United were the best team - Mourinho

Video

From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year in five months

Video

Referee was right not to use VAR on Young 'handball' - Shearer

Video

How well does London Lions' star know his head coach?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired