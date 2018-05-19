BBC Sport - 'All you want to do is create history' - Celtic's Callum McGregor
'All you want to do is create history'
- From the section Scotland
Callum McGregor says Celtic's Double Treble will "probably never be done again" after he scored in the Scottish Cup final defeat of Motherwell.
MATCH REPORT: Celtic 2-0 Motherwell
