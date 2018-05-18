Celtic v Motherwell: Carl McHugh lost a tooth but gained cup final insight

Carl McHugh has captained Motherwell to two cup finals this season

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Motherwell Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 19 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland from 14:00, Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website and BBC Sport app

A trip to the dentist helped Motherwell captain Carl McHugh realise just how much victory in Saturday's Scottish Cup final would mean to the fans.

The Steelmen, who last won the Scottish Cup in 1991, face holders Celtic at Hampden Park.

McHugh, who has led his side to both cup finals this season, lost a tooth against Ross County last month.

"The dentist was a big Motherwell fan and he was telling me about '91 and all that," said McHugh.

"I think he was in Dortmund as well in the Uefa Cup. It's great to hear those experiences and it would be great for all of the people in the town.

"When I joined the club it became obvious fairly quickly about the '91 team and how they're revered and rightly so, they're legends of the club for what they've done.

"It's great for the whole town. It gives the people a chance to get out and have something to look forward to."

McHugh, 25, joined Motherwell from Plymouth Argyle in 2016 and became skipper last summer. Now the Irish midfielder wants to emulate Tom Boyd in lifting the Scottish Cup, adding: "It would be the highlight of my career and probably a lot of the boys' careers in that dressing room."

Motherwell won 3-0 against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final

Celtic beat 'Well 2-0 in the November's League Cup final and the Lanarkshire side have gone 10 games without a win against the Premiership champions.

"We know Saturday is going to be a really tough game," said McHugh. "We're confident if we bring our top performance we can do it.

"We know we're going to have to be right at the top of our game to beat them but if we all done that and we all come together we're confident we can.

"We are really willing to work hard for each other - that can take you places in football. The dressing room is the best I have been involved in.

"These are the games you want to be involved in when you're growing up as a young lad.

"If you'd have said to us at the start of the season we'd be sat here now - everyone else is finished for the season and we've got this big game to look forward to, we would've all bit your hand off for it, so we're all looking forward to it."