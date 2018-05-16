Patrick Roberts says he will 'cherish' his time at Celtic, with the midfielder set to return to Manchester City following his loan spell.

The 21-year-old was signed by Ronny Deila on an 18-month loan deal in January 2016, with Brendan Rodgers opting to extend his loan spell at Parkhead ahead of the 2017-2018 season.

After an injury-hit season, Roberts is expected to return to his parent club in the summer, though says he has learned a lot during his time in Glasgow.