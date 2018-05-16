BBC Sport - 'When you make a tackle, it's like when you score a goal' - Ntcham

'When you make a tackle, it's like when you score a goal' - Ntcham

Olivier Ntcham says Scottish football fans celebrate tough tackles in the same way as celebrating a goal.

The 22-year-old praised the passion shown by fans in Scotland.

"Even when you make a tackle, it's like when you score a goal, it's the same for them", said the French midfielder, who signed for Celtic from Manchester City in a £4.5m deal.

"They get really behind the player, even when you lose, they are behind you, so as a player, you are really proud to have supporters like this".

