Rodgers and Brown pay tribute to Burns

Brendan Rodgers and Scott Brown have paid tribute to Tommy Burns on the 10th anniversary of his death.

"His influence is with me right to this very day, I've a lot to him to be thankful for ", said Celtic manager Rodgers.

Celtic captain Brown joined the club in 2007 and credited Burns as a major influence in signing at Parkhead.

"He always put a smile on my face, he made me come to this club, he was the man that did it," said Brown.

