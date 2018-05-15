BBC Sport - Mothewell's Cadden hopes to become 'living legend'

Cadden hopes to become 'living legend'

Boyhood fan Chris Cadden is desperate to become a "living Motherwell legend" by helping the club clinch its first silverware in 27 years.

The Steelmen face domestic treble-chasing Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

Motherwell, beaten by Brendan Rodgers' side in this season's League Cup final, last lifted the Scottish Cup in 1991.

"Everybody still talks about the 1991 team, where they were when they scored the winner," said winger Cadden, 21.

"We'd be genuinely living legends if we went on to win it. There's a real buzz about the town and we're just looking forward to it.

