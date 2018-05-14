BBC Sport - Should Scott Allan have seen red for this tackle?

Allan red for Rossiter tackle?

Sportscene pundits Michael Stewart and Steven Thompson say Hibs midfielder Scott Allan should have seen red for his challenge on Rangers' Jordan Rossiter during the 5-5 draw at Easter Road.

''That's probably one of the worst tackles you'll see all season'', Stewart said on the programme.

''Every time you watch that, it gets worse. Andrew Dallas is standing five yards away - how he cannot recognise that that is a red card is beyond belief'.

