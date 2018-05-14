BBC Sport - Neil Lennon doesn't hold back when celebrating
Lennon's celebrations of the season
- From the section Scotland
Hibernian manger Neil Lennon was sent to the stands for his jubilant on-field celebrations following his team's equaliser against Rangers on Sunday.
However it's not the first time this season that Lennon's celebrations have drawn attention.
BBC Sport Scotland looks back at some of his most notable moments this season.
