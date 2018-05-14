BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership: Ross County relegated as Partick Thistle enter play-off
County calamity as Thistle enter play-off
- From the section Scotland
Relive the final day of the Scottish Premiership's relegation battle as bottom side Ross County travelled to face St Johnstone and Partick Thistle tackled Dundee at Dens Park.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired