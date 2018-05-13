BBC Sport - Highlights: Kilmarnock 1-0 Heart of Midlothian
Highlights: Kilmarnock 1-0 Hearts
- From the section Scotland
Lee Erwin scores the only goal of the game as Kilmarnock reach their best ever Premiership points tally. Commentary by Paul Mitchell.
Match report: Kilmarnock 1-0 Heart of Midlothian
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired