BBC Sport - Highlights: Dundee 0-1 Partick Thistle
Highlights: Dundee 0-1 Partick
- From the section Scotland
Kris Doolan's goal sends Ross County down, and sets up a two-legged play-off between Partick Thistle and Livingston. Commentary by Liam McLeod.
Match report: Dundee 0-1 Partick Thistle
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
