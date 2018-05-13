BBC Sport - Highlights: Motherwell 3-0 Hamilton Academical
Highlights: Motherwell 3-0 Hamilton
- From the section Scotland
Nadir Ciftci scores twice as Motherwell win the Lanarkshire derby comfortably seven days before the Scottish Cup final. Commentary by Rob MacLean.
Match report: Motherwell 3-0 Hamilton Academical
