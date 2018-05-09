BBC Sport - Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Kilmarnock
Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Kilmarnock
- From the section Scotland
Steve Clarke remains unbeaten as a manager against Celtic after leading his Kilmarnock side to a goalless draw against the champions. Commentary by John Barnes.
Match report: Celtic 0-0 Kilmarnock
