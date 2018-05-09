BBC Sport - Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Hibernian

Highlights: Hearts 2-1 Hibs

Hearts win the final Edinburgh derby of the season, and put paid to Hibs hopes of finishing second in the Premiership. Commentary by Rob MacLean.

Match report: Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Hibernian

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

Highlights: Hearts 2-1 Hibs

