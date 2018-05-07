BBC Sport - Premiership goals, missed penalties, a loose tooth and stinging nettles
Farewell hat-trick, missed penalties & jaggy nettles
- From the section Scotland
A loose tooth, missed penalties, stinging nettles and lots of goals.
A quick round-up of the weekend highlights in the Scottish Premiership.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired