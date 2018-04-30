BBC Sport - Josh Taylor: 'It's good to break up the mental side of things' when I come home
Josh Taylor - walking the dog & waiting for a world title shot
Scottish boxer Josh Taylor is one more win away from a probable world title shot as he prepares to face Ukrainian Viktor Postol in Glasgow on 23 June.
On a break back home in Scotland, the 27-year-old admits he "can't wait" for the bout, but underlines the importance of "breaking up the mental side of things" before a big fight.
