Josh Taylor: Viktor Postol will be 'my first proper test'

Josh Taylor says taking on Ukrainian Viktor Postol in Glasgow on 23 June will be his "first proper test" in his bid to progress to a world title fight.

The undefeated Scot will defend his WBC Silver super-lightweight title against Postol at Glasgow's SSE Hydro.

"This is a massive test for me," Taylor, 27, told BBC Scotland.

"He's been world champion, his only defeat (from 30 fights) is from the guy that's the best on the planet right now in Terrance Crawford."

Postol, 34, is the WBC's number-one ranked contender.

Taylor admits he is "super excited" at the prospect of victory putting him in line for a shot at the organisation's super-lightweight world title, currently held by American José Ramírez.

"I'm motivated by that," he said. "A win and I'll be first in line for a world title fight. I can basically taste the world title right now, so I'll make sure this dream becomes a reality.

"He's still at the top of his game, and very much a dangerous fighter.

"I need to be switched on and totally focused, but I'm fully confident that I can beat him."

Viktor Postol (left) lost to American Terence Crawford in 2016

Taylor has won all 12 of his professional fights and last year became the first man to stop former world champion Miguel Vazquez.

On his last outing, he saw off Nicaraguan contender Winston Campos within three rounds.

'We've built the engine already'

Postol became the WBC super lightweight champion in 2015 when he beat Lucas Matthysse but was out-pointed by Crawford in a unification fight in 2016.

"We know his strengths: he's very good with his feet, bouncy in and out with his range," Taylor said.

"He paws with his jab and likes to line you up with his strong right hand. He's got a strong back hand, so we've been working on things like that.

"Over the next six weeks we'll be really concentrating on sparring, we're going to take that up a notch now and really concentrate on that.

Taylor comfortably beat Nicaragua's Winston Campos in his last fight

"We've built the engine already. I'm already doing 10/12 rounds of punching so I'm feeling fit now; it's just a matter of building it up into peak condition, and I'm really looking forward to it, I really can't wait."

Taylor, from Prestonpans just outside Edinburgh, is trained by Barry McGuigan's son Shane at their gym in Wandsworth, south London.

The Scot admits he enjoys coming every other weekend to unwind ahead of a big fight.

"London is a hectic place, it's 100mph 24/7, so I get to come home just to kind of switch off and relax from boxing for a couple of days and recharge the batteries," he added.

"It's good to break things up mentally from being in training camp all the time. So I get to come away for a couple of days and catch up with my family, and walk the dog.

"Sometimes if you start thinking about the fight too much, you start over-thinking and over-analysing things and you maybe start getting a bit tense, so it's good to come away for the weekend."