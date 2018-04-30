BBC Sport - St Mirren: Jack Ross 'the core to it all', says Lewis Morgan
Ross 'the core to it all' at St Mirren
PFA Scotland Manager of the Year Jack Ross insists his job at St Mirren is "still a work in progress" as he looks ahead to life in the Scottish Premiership.
Lewis Morgan, who played on loan at St Mirren during the 2017-18 season, picked up Scottish Championship Player of the Year.
