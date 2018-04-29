BBC Sport - Key moments from Celtic's Scottish Premiership season

How Celtic won their seventh championship

Watch some of the highlights from Celtic's Scottish Premiership season so far following their 5-1 victory over Rangers at Parkhead to clinch their seventh consecutive league title.

Available to UK users only.

