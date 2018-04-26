Josh Taylor: Viktor Postol takes on the Scot for a world title shot

Josh Taylor secured a comfortable win against Winston Campos in his last outing

Josh Taylor will take on Ukraine's Viktor Postol in Glasgow in June for a chance to fight for the WBC World super lightweight title.

The undefeated Scot, 27, meets the number-one ranked contender at the SSE Hydro on 23 June.

Taylor said: "To know I'll be in line for a world title shot if I get the win has really put the fire in my belly.

"This is definitely my toughest opponent to date. You can expect to see the best Josh Taylor to date."

Viktor Postol lost out to Terence Crawford of the USA in 2016

Taylor has won all 12 of his professional fights and last year became the first man to stop former world champion Miguel Vazquez.

On his last outing, he saw off Nicaraguan contender Winston Campos within three rounds.

Postol became the WBC super lightweight champion in 2015 with victory over Lucas Matthysse but fell short in his unification fight against the outstanding American, Terence Crawford, in 2016, when he was stopped

The 34-year-old Ukrainian said: "Taylor is a tough opponent and he had a good amateur career, he is a hard puncher, as you can see from his pro record, and he changes stances throughout his fights, so I will need to be sharp.

"The win in this fight against Josh Taylor will help me to approach my goal of becoming world champion once again."