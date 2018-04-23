Rob Maclean: O'Donnell for Scotland, Lennon impresses, Jags character

Stephen O'Donnell (left) was on the losing side on Saturday but has been one of Killie's best performers

BBC commentator Rob Maclean gives his take on another weekend of Scottish football.

O'Donnell may be right man for Scotland

Kilmarnock right-back Stephen O'Donnell is making a strong push for a place in the Scotland squad.

National team boss Alex McLeish isn't exactly overstocked with right-sided defenders and he's been impressed by the former Partick Thistle and Luton Town player.

O'Donnell was capped at Scotland Under-21 level five years ago and could soon be part of the senior squad heading for Peru and Mexico at the end of the season.

Killie suffered a rare defeat on Saturday, only the second time they've lost in 23 games.

The total team transformation at Rugby Park has been spectacular since Stevie Clarke took charge.

O'Donnell has made rapid progress and that's set to continue with an international call-up next month.

Hibs attracting suitors on and off the pitch

Lennon previously Celtic and Bolton Wanderers

While Hibernian worry about losing star midfielders John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch in the summer, their manager may be emerging as an even bigger transfer target.

Neil Lennon forced his old team Celtic to put their title party plans on hold with a thoroughly deserved 2-1 win at Easter Road on Saturday.

Rangers and Aberdeen had weekend wins as well, but Hibs are still very much in the mix for finishing Premiership runners-up on their return to top-flight football, having won last season's Championship.

That would be a remarkable culmination to an already successful season. And it's not just what they've done but they way they've gone about it, playing with style and swagger.

Lennon and Hibs are a partnership that can only get better, given the chance, but the head coach's stock is on the rise and the job he's done in Leith hasn't gone unnoticed.

Thistle grit would have made Lambie proud

The late, great John Lambie would have had a few choice words to describe Partick Thistle's gutsy weekend win against Hamilton Academical, which dragged the Jags off the bottom of the Premiership.

They would have been hugely complimentary if not necessarily repeatable.

Lambie had four spells as Thistle manager and was twice in charge at Accies. Saturday's meeting of the relegation-threatened pair was preceded by a sun-kissed celebration of one of our game's great characters.

And character was what Thistle showed in coming back from a goal down, ending a non-scoring sequence that stretched to nearly 600 minutes and claiming their first win in 10 league matches.

On the day Firhill's North Stand was renamed in legend Lambie's memory, Thistle took a crucial step towards survival.

Exciting times in race for promotion

What a brilliant finish to the season there is in Leagues One and Two.

The Premiership winners were never in any doubt and the Championship has been a foregone conclusion for a long time as well.

But Scottish senior football's other two titles, plus automatic promotion, are still very much up for grabs going into the final weekend.

Raith Rovers are League One leaders but only a point ahead of Ayr United approaching D-day.

Montrose are three points in front in the League Two title race but can still be caught by chasing Peterhead.

All four teams are at home on Saturday. The stage is set for some last-day drama.