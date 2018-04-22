BBC Sport - Highlights: Rangers 2-1 Heart of Midlothian

Highlights: Rangers 2-1 Hearts

Rangers get back to winning ways in the battle for second in the Premiership against sixth-placed Hearts. Commentary by Rob MacLean.

Match report: Rangers 2-1 Heart of Midlothian

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

