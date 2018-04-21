BBC Sport - St Mirren receive Championship trophy

St Mirren receive Championship trophy

St Mirren players celebrate with the Scottish Championship trophy after beating Greenock Morton, with manager Jack Ross addressing fans and Lewis Morgan, who will be playing for Celtic later this year, sharing his thoughts.

