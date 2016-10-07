BBC Sport - Behind the scenes at the Scotland camp ahead of Lithuania test
Behind the scenes at the Scotland camp
- From the section Scotland
BBC Sport's Kenny Macintyre and Tom English get behind-the-scenes access to the Scotland training camp at Mar Hall before the World Cup qualifying match against Lithuania on Saturday.
The team spoke to match analyst Kenny More and executive chef Matthew Scobey.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired