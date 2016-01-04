The success of Gary Anderson - the man they call 'The Flying Scotsman' - is helping to inspire the next generation of Scottish darts stars.

Anderson secured a 7-5 victory over Adrian Lewis to retain his PDC World Champion status on Sunday at Alexandra Palace.

Reporter Brian McLauchlin visited the Central Youth Darts Academy in Stirling to hear more about how the Scot's success has been received, as well as how people can get involved in darts.