BBC Sport - Snow brings early halt to Rangers-Hearts match at Ibrox
Snow brings early halt to Ibrox match
- From the section Scotland
With the snow-covered pitch affecting player safety, referee Bobby Madden abandons the Scottish Championship match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox after 25 minutes, with the score at 0-0.
Commentary is by BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod.
Please note, available to UK users only.
