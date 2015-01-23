BBC Sport - Snow brings early halt to Rangers-Hearts match at Ibrox

Snow brings early halt to Ibrox match

With the snow-covered pitch affecting player safety, referee Bobby Madden abandons the Scottish Championship match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox after 25 minutes, with the score at 0-0.

Commentary is by BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod.

Please note, available to UK users only.

