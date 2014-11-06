Shinty: Gary Innes previews the upcoming Oban-Fort replay

Skye beat Ballachulish 5-0 in a feisty play-off at the weekend to reach the Marine Harvest National Division

After six weeks of waiting, the Marine Harvest National Division decider replay between Oban Camanachd and Fort William has finally come around.

If you cast your mind back to six weeks previously, Oban and Fort were battling out a "winner takes all" last game of the season finale at Mossfield Stadium.

During the run of play a stray ball travelling at 100 mph or so struck the referee square in the groin.

It was an unusual occurrence, to say the least, as the game was abandoned and had to be rescheduled.

Thankfully, the referee made a full recovery.

With players' stag parties, weddings and so on previously booked to coincide with the end of season, the Camanachd Association agreed for the replay to take place on 8 November.

Fort William are unbeaten in this season's league campaign and can afford a draw to be reinstated back in to shinty's top flight Premiership, but Oban Camanachd must beat Fort if they are to guarantee promotion.

League reconstruction now looks likely, with the Premiership returning to a 10-team league, but the Camanachd Association cannot confirm anything until after the AGM on 28 November.

If league reconstruction is approved at the AGM, both Oban Camanachd and Fort William would automatically gain promotion, regardless of Saturday's result.

A huge crowd is expected to descend on Oban's Mossfield Stadium, with both sides confident of lifting the National Division trophy.

The question is, who will?

Throw-up is at 1.30pm and as a gesture of goodwill, Oban have kindly waivered the fee at the gate, so it's free entry.

Lastly, congratulations are due to Skye Camanachd who secured promotion into the Marine Harvest National Division after beating Ballachulish 5-0 in their play-off at Drumnadrochit.

A great achievement - and what a season for the islanders, securing league promotion, Balliemore winners, MacTavish Plate final runners-up and, of course, reaching the Camanachd Cup semi-finals.

I'd take a 5-0 victory on Saturday. Somehow I think it's fairly unlikely.