Highlights - Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT

Celtic break-down a dogged Inverness Caledonian Thistle defence to move within two points of the top of the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand.

BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod describes the action (please note - only available to users in the UK).

Highlights - Celtic 1-0 Inverness CT

