Blair Castle Horse trails preview

Scotland's largest equestrian event, the Blair Castle Horse trials, is underway with tens of thousands of spectators expected to attend over the weekend.

Some of the sports best known figures are in Perthshire for the eventing - a combination of dressage, show jumping and cross country that tests horse and rider to the limits.

Steven Godden reports.

