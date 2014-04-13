BBC Sport - Highlights - St Johnstone 2-1 Aberdeen
Highlights - St Johnstone 2-1 Aberdeen
- From the section Scotland
St Johnstone progress to the Scottish Cup final for the first time in their 130-year history after defeating Aberdeen at Ibrox.
BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod and Billy Dodds commentate.
Only available to users in the UK.
