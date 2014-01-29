BBC Sport - Danny Lennon angered by St Mirren's Tynecastle display
Lennon angered by Tynecastle display
- From the section Scotland
After his team's 2-1 defeat by Hearts, St Mirren manager Danny Lennon is angered that his players did not win a game that he felt was there for the taking, and believes the penalty that won the match for Hearts was "inconclusive".
Interview by Jim Spence for BBC Radio Scotland.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired