In a situation worthy of an episode of Sherlock, 20,106 supporters turned up for the New Year derby match in the Scottish capital - then all of a sudden there were 20,105.

A disappearing act of which magician David Blaine would be proud occurs when a Hibs fan (highlighted) celebrates what was to prove his side's winning goal against Hearts.

Hibernian captain Liam Craig keeps his cool to score the penalty, and in the process makes it 2-1 to the home side.

