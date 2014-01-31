BBC Sport - Hibernian fan 'disappears' after goal in Edinburgh derby

Hibs fan 'disappears' after goal joy

In a situation worthy of an episode of Sherlock, 20,106 supporters turned up for the New Year derby match in the Scottish capital - then all of a sudden there were 20,105.

A disappearing act of which magician David Blaine would be proud occurs when a Hibs fan (highlighted) celebrates what was to prove his side's winning goal against Hearts.

Hibernian captain Liam Craig keeps his cool to score the penalty, and in the process makes it 2-1 to the home side.

Please note - only available to users in the UK and there is no commentary on this clip.

Top videos

Video

Hibs fan 'disappears' after goal joy

Video

'Salah doesn't pass to us' - Oxlade-Chamberlain jokes about Liverpool team-mates

Video

Watch: Rapids reach T20 Blast final with dramatic last-ball win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Keeper howler leads to goal after just 10 seconds

Video

Spurs dominated Leicester - Pochettino

Video

Moustache, headband and touchdowns - is this the NFL's new cult hero?

Video

MOTDx plays Fifa 20 with James Maddison

Video

Could Pochettino replace Zidane at Real Madrid?

Video

Watch the best moments from day two of the Rugby World Cup

Video

Super sub! Fly keeper scores insane flick seconds after coming on

  • From the section Sport
Video

Japan overcome early howler to win World Cup opener

Video

The best videos so far from the Rugby World Cup

Video

Welterweight McCormack through to World final

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you