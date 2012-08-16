Scotland debutant Ian Black unfazed by home fans booing

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Ian Black booed on Scotland debut

Midfielder Ian Black insists being booed by a section of Scotland supporters did not take the shine off his international debut.

The 27-year-old Rangers player was unsure whether his Hearts connection played a part in his mixed reception at Easter Road.

"It could've been a bit of everything, but I'm big enough to get on with that," he said after the 3-1 victory.

"It's probably the proudest moment of my career."

I'm big enough to get on with it and I've proved a few people wrong there by getting the opportunity Ian Black

Black's call-up to the squad had been controversial, coming after club team-mate Lee Wallace had been left out of the squad with Craig Levein indicating it would be difficult for the full-back to make the squad now he was playing in the Scottish Third Division.

However, Black said the booing did not ruin the occasion of his earning his first cap.

"I'm absolutely delighted, it's probably the biggest and proudest moment of my career so far," said Black.

"It certainly wasn't expected. I was sitting with my feet up on Sunday afternoon with the family and got the phone call.

"From then on I've basically been running about on cloud nine, buzzing."

The former Hearts midfielder said it was not the first time he had been booed on the pitch.

"It is a surprise but I've had that a lot throughout my career so I'm used to it and just get on with it," he added.

"It doesn't faze me, I think if you let that faze you it's going to affect you in the long run so you have got to be big enough to get on with it.

"I'm big enough to get on with it and I've proved a few people wrong there by getting the opportunity."

And he hopes to make further appearances despite competition from top-flight midfielders Scott Brown and Darren Fletcher who are due to come back in.

"Hopefully, I've been given the opportunity and I'm just delighted to get the appearance," he said.

"I go back to club level and hopefully kick on. Hopefully my form there can catch his eye, like I have done in the past."

Levein said the Scotland fans were entitled to their opinion.

"The Ian Black thing was a little bit unfortunate but I'm not going to make a big deal about it," said Levein.