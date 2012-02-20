Charlie Mulgrew and Matt Phillips named in Scotland squad

Scotland have called up Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew and Blackpool winger Matt Phillips for the friendly against Slovenia on 29 February.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who has been sidelined for a year with a knee injury, is also in the 24-man squad.

Aylesbury-born Phillips, 20, has represented England at Under-20 level, but qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents.

"I'm very excited about the young lad," said Scotland boss Craig Levein.

"Matt's family alerted us to his availability. It's a big decision for him after playing for England youths but he's very excited."

Levein said Mulgrew had been called up for the Slovenia game on account of his recent "good form".

Nothing has changed on the Steven Fletcher front Craig Levein Scotland manager

"I tried to bring him into the squad for the game in Cyprus but he had an injury," he added.

"He deserves to be in the squad. He has been excellent."

Sunderland keeper Gordon has not played first-team football since a home defeat by Tottenham last February and Levein said he was an important player for the national side.

"He's had a terrible time with injury but he's back playing reserve matches and it's a good time to get him involved," he added.

Wolves striker Steven Fletcher, who has been in impressive club form this season, was again omitted from Levein's squad.

The former Hibs forward indicated he no longer wished to be considered for Scotland selection via a text message in February last year.

"I can say to you that nothing has changed on the Steven Fletcher front," he said.

"We are here to talk about people who are involved in the squad for the game in Slovenia; if you don't mind, we will stick to that."

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Allan McGregor (Rangers) Craig Gordon (Sunderland) Matt Gilks (Blackpool)

Defenders: Phil Bardsley (Sunderland) Christophe Berra (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Gary Caldwell (Wigan Athletic) Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic) Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers) Russell Martin (Norwich City)

Midfielders: Charlie Adam (Liverpool) Barry Bannan (Aston Villa) Scott Brown (Celtic) Don Cowie (Cardiff City) Graham Dorrans (West Bromwich Albion) James Forrest (Celtic) Barry Robson (Middlesbrough) James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) Robert Snodgrass (Leeds United) Matt Phillips (Blackpool)

Forwards: David Goodwillie (Blackburn Rovers) Kenny Miller (Cardiff City) Jamie Mackie (Queens Park Rangers) Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion)