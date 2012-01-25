Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers striker Nikica Jelavic says he would be tempted by a move to English Championship outfit West Ham. (Various)

Sir David Murray returned to his old club on Tuesday when he met Rangers boss Ally McCoist at Murray Park. (Daily Record)

Assistant manager Johan Mjallby says the Celtic board are playing a key part in the side's title charge by keeping their top stars in January. (Daily Record)

Scotland boss Craig Levein is keen to give Hull City's Cameron Stewart a cap for the national side, with the winger eligible through his Scottish mother. (Sun)

Bristol City may turn their attention to former Rangers striker Kris Boyd, should Derek McInnes's side lose striker Nicky Maynard to Wigan. (Sun)

Boyd, meanwhile, has rejected an offer from MLS outfit Houston Dynamo. (Various)

Estonian trialist Enar Jaager has headed home unsure whether Rangers will offer him a deal following a bounce game with the club. (Daily Record)

Celtic have placed a £10m price tag on in-form winger James Forrest who is reportedly attracting interest from Spurs. (Express)

Injured Inverness CT defender Chris Hogg has been assured he will be offered a new contract - even though he will not kick a ball for the remainder of the season. (Express)

Celtic's pre-contract signing Jaroslaw Fojut will hold talks with Slask Wroclaw's president in an effort to seal a move to Glasgow this month rather than the summer. (Various)

Dundee United are considering a move for unsettled Hearts midfielder Ryan Stevenson. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Ross Ford hopes to celebrate being made Scotland captain by beating England in their Six Nations opener at Murrayfield. (Various)