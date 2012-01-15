Highlights - Scottish Cup round-up part 1
- From the section Scotland
Goals and action from five Scottish Cup fourth-round ties: Ross County 7-0 Stenhousemuir, Motherwell 4-0 Queen's Park, Raith Rovers 1-2 Morton, Falkirk 2-0 East Fife and St Mirren 0-0 Hamilton. Chris McLaughlin, Brian McLauchlin and Jonathan Sutherland describe the action.
Please note, available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired