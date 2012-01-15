Highlights - Scottish Cup round-up part 1

Goals and action from five Scottish Cup fourth-round ties: Ross County 7-0 Stenhousemuir, Motherwell 4-0 Queen's Park, Raith Rovers 1-2 Morton, Falkirk 2-0 East Fife and St Mirren 0-0 Hamilton. Chris McLaughlin, Brian McLauchlin and Jonathan Sutherland describe the action.

