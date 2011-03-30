Scotland set up a friendly with Denmark at Hampden Park

Scotland last faced Denmark in 2004

The Scottish FA have announced that Scotland will face Denmark in a friendly at Hampden Park.

The match will take place on Wednesday 10 August, with a 1945 BST kick-off.

Scotland manager Craig Levein sees the friendly as good preparation for his side's two Euro 2012 qualifiers, against Czech Republic and Lithuania, in September .

"This game will be another tough challenge for us," he told the SFA's website.

"Denmark will be a completely different proposition from our last opponents, Brazil.

"But it's exactly the type of game we need going into the qualifiers, and will allow us to build on the Carling Nations Cup matches against Wales and Republic of Ireland in May," he added.

Denmark, managed by Morten Olsen, currently sit 27th in the FIFA rankings.

The Danes failed to qualify for Euro 2008, but managed to reach the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where they were knocked out in the first round losing to Netherlands and Japan but beating Cameroon.

They currently sit third in Euro 2012 Qualifying Group H with seven points from four matches.

Scotland last played Denmark in a friendly in Copenhagen in 2004, where Ebbe Sand's header gave victory to the home team.

Scotland's under-21 side will also be in action on the same day as they face Norway at 1600 BST in a friendly at St Mirren Park in Paisley.