Saturday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Defeat against Brazil in Sunday's friendly in London would see Scotland fall 11 places to 61st in the world rankings. (Daily Record)

Rangers star El Hadji Diouf has hit out at referee Calum Murray for his display in the explosive 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic and says the whistler is the worst he has encountered in his career. (Sun)

Kilmarnock captain Craig Bryson says he can understand why manager Mixu Paatelainen is being pursued by Scunthorpe United but hopes he remains at Rugby Park. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew has yet to get over the disappointment of the Co-operative Insurance Cup final defeat by Rangers. (Various)

Zander Diamond's agent has told Hearts that their likely qualification for the Europa League could boost their chances of landing the Aberdeen defender in the summer. (Herald)

Rangers winger Gregg Wylde looks on manager-in-waiting Ally McCoist as his "second dad". (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Hockey chief executive Brent Deans has resigned after 16 years in the role because of funding concerns. (Herald)