Sport Scotland

Top Stories

Football Scores

Filter by section. Currently selected: Int Friendlies

Football Tables

  • View all leagues
TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic382410473254882
2Aberdeen38227956371973
3Rangers382171076502670
4Hibernian381813762461667
5Kilmarnock381611114947259
6Hearts381213133939049
7Motherwell38139164349-648
8St Johnstone381210164253-1146
9Dundee38116213657-2139
10Hamilton3896234768-2133
11Partick Thistle3889213161-3033
12Ross County38611214062-2229
View full Scottish Premiership table

Audio & Video

BBC Scotland coverage

Features

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired

More from Scotland

Featured

More from BBC Sport