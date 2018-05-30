Sport Scotland

'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
Inexperienced Scots fall short in Peru: highlights & report
Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan score as a callow Scotland side is overcome by World Cup-bound Peru.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|38
|24
|10
|4
|73
|25
|48
|82
|2
|Aberdeen
|38
|22
|7
|9
|56
|37
|19
|73
|3
|Rangers
|38
|21
|7
|10
|76
|50
|26
|70
|4
|Hibernian
|38
|18
|13
|7
|62
|46
|16
|67
|5
|Kilmarnock
|38
|16
|11
|11
|49
|47
|2
|59
|6
|Hearts
|38
|12
|13
|13
|39
|39
|0
|49
|7
|Motherwell
|38
|13
|9
|16
|43
|49
|-6
|48
|8
|St Johnstone
|38
|12
|10
|16
|42
|53
|-11
|46
|9
|Dundee
|38
|11
|6
|21
|36
|57
|-21
|39
|10
|Hamilton
|38
|9
|6
|23
|47
|68
|-21
|33
|11
|Partick Thistle
|38
|8
|9
|21
|31
|61
|-30
|33
|12
|Ross County
|38
|6
|11
|21
|40
|62
|-22
|29
Travelling supporters tell BBC Scotland why they are excited to be in Peru for Scotland's first summer friendly.
International friendly, Wed 30 May, from 01:45 BST, BBC One Scotland
The most petty and ill-informed football show on radio, Sat 2 Jun, 12:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland
Scottish football news and interviews, Sat 2 Jun, 14:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland
More football related laughs, Sat 2 Jun, 17:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland
International friendly, Sunday 3 June, from 00:50 BST, BBC One Scotland
Scottish sport news and interviews, Sun 3 Jun, 12:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland
Scotland's summer tour is a long trip but a mere hop and skip compared to the road Stuart McInally has already travelled, writes Tom English.
Duncan Scott is concentrating on European Championships success following his record-breaking medal haul at the Gold Coast Games.
Former Liverpool and Scotland full-back Steve Nicol believes Andrew Robertson can cement a place at Anfield for the next 10 years.
As many of Europe's elite golfers arrive at Wentworth, the boss of the USA's lucrative PGA Tour suggests a unified world tour is what the game should be "aspiring to".
Scotland manager Alex McLeish is disappointed by the goals conceded against Peru, but pleased with the way new caps coped with the pressure.
Dave King calls for Scottish Professional Football League chairman Murdoch MacLennan to be suspended pending an independent investigation.
Governing body the R&A launches a Women in Golf Charter in a bid to encourage female participation in the sport.
Scotland's lose the first of two summer friendlies as goals from Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan give Peru a low-key victory in Lima.
