After taking time out, Peters and Sterritt have also seen their return hampered by injury

British pair James Peters and Fynn Sterritt continued their return to competition with bronze at the 49er class European Championships.

They took time away after missing out on selection for Tokyo 2020, but won at the recent Kiel Week regatta.

And in Aarhus, Denmark, on Sunday they put down a marker for next month's World Championships.

Spain's Diego Botin and Florian Trittel took gold with Dutch duo Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken second.

It was the Spanish sailors' second European title, coming after success in Poland in 2018.